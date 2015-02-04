New Issue-Kanton Solothurn prices 300 mln sfr 2045 bond

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kanton Solothurn
Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 20,2045
Coupon 1.00 pct
Issue price 101.562
Reoffer price 101.562
Reoffer yield 0.94 pct
Spread 17.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0270373803
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)