New Issue- Canton Ticino prices 100 mln sfr 2025 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Repubblica e Cantone Ticino

(Canton Ticino)

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 06,2025

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 100.3230

Reoffer price 100.3230

Reoffer yield 0.925 pct

Spread 11.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SVR & UBS AG

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0266836144

