New Issue- IFC adds 150 mln brazilian real 2018 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corp

Issue Amount 150 million brazilian real

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 10.50 pct

Issue price 101.560

Payment Date February 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 million brazilian

real when fungible

ISIN XS1055095290

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)