2015年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Funai Electric in license agreement with Eastman Kodak

Feb 9 Japan's Funai Electric Co Ltd :

* Says entered into license agreement with Eastman Kodak

* Says to undertake sales activities, after-sales service of Kodak brand consumer/small office printer products

* Says no impact on business performance in current fiscal year from license agreement Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
