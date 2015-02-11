New Issue-PSHypo adds a dual tranche deal

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(PSHypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 102.5500

Reoffer price 102.5500

Reoffer yield Minus 0.371 pct

Spread 36.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Temporary ISIN CH0271288513

Parent ISIN CH0206074871

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 870 million swiss franc when fungible

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 105 million swiss franc

Maturity Date November 16, 2023

Coupon 1.125 basis points

Issue price 109.2700

Reoffer price 109.2700

Reoffer yield 0.06 pct

Spread 7.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Temporary ISIN CH0271288539

Parent ISIN CH019958958

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 685 million swiss franc when fungible

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS, SVR & UBS

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

