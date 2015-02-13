版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 22:26 BJT

New Issue- ZKB prices 185 mln sfr 2025 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 2, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.0 pct

Payment Date March 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0267596697

