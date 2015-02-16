Japan's Nikkei hits nearly 8-year high

TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average hit the highest level in nearly eight years on Monday morning after Wall Street gained on the previous session.

The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent at 18,047.07 in early trade, the highest level since July 2007.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,459.48 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.7 percent to 13,237.58.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)