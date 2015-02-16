New Issue- BQ Cantonal prices 100 mln chf 2025 bond

Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date March 04, 2025
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.7280
Reoffer price 100.7280
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date March 04, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0271737097
