版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 16日 星期一 21:46 BJT

New Issue- BQ Cantonal prices 100 mln chf 2025 bond

Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 04, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.7280

Reoffer price 100.7280

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date March 04, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0271737097

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐