TravelCenters urged to sell stores, spin off unit - Bloomberg

Feb 24 TravelCenters of America LLC is
being urged by activist investor Russell Glass to sell and lease
back stores and to spin off its truck-repair business, Bloomberg
reported, citing a letter from Glass's RDG Capital Fund
Management.
TravelCenters' property, comprising fuel stations,
convenience stores and vacant land, could be worth $400 million,
and a spinoff of its truck-repair chain at least $300 million,
Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1BN2BlT)
"RDG believes (TravelCenters) is a highly attractive yet
deeply undervalued company," Glass wrote in the letter dated
Feb. 23, Bloomberg said. "The company should command a premium,
not discounted valuation."
TravelCenters was not immediately available for comment. RDG
did not specify its stake in the letter.
Glass said the fair market value of the company after a sale
of stores and a spinoff of the truck-repair business would be
about $24 to $27 a share.
The company's shares rose 2.9 percent to $13.05 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
TravelCenters' shares have an intrinsic value of $17.06,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The model is a measure of
how much a stock should be worth currently when considering
expected growth rates over the next 15 years.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)