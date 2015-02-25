Chassix looking to sell U.S plants after drop in earnings -Bloomberg

Feb 24 Auto-parts supplier Chassix Inc
is looking to sell some of its U.S. plants after its earnings
dropped and the company missed two interest payments, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Michigan-based company, owned by billionaire Tom Gores's
Platinum Equity LLC, has entered into confidentiality agreements
with potential buyers for the assets, Bloomberg said, citing the
sources.
Chassix bondholders hired financial adviser AlixPartners LLC
to represent them in restructuring negotiations, Bloomberg
reported, citing two of the sources.
Chassix could not be reached for comment outside regular
working hours, while Platinum Equity declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)