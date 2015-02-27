New Issue- IFC adds 1.5 bln Russian ruble to 2020 bond

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 11.0 pct
Issue price 102.500
Yield 10.328 pct
Payment Date March 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 7.0 billion Russian ruble
when fungible
ISIN XS1170061078
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017