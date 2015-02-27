New Issue- IFC adds 1.5 bln Russian ruble to 2020 bond

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 11.0 pct

Issue price 102.500

Yield 10.328 pct

Payment Date March 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 7.0 billion Russian ruble

when fungible

ISIN XS1170061078

