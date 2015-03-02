New Issue- Allreal Holding prices dual tranche deal

March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Allreal Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 31, 2025
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.91
Reoffer price 100.91
Yield 1.277 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0273347838
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 31, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.808
Reoffer price 100.808
Yield 0.612 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0273347820
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 31, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
