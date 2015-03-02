版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 2日 星期一 22:04 BJT

New Issue-Walliser KB adds 50 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.25 pct

Payment Date March 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing Swiss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0273037892

