New Issue-PfZ Schweiz prices a multi tranche deal

S.Korea buys 1,000 T zinc for July, 1,000 T copper for Aug

SEOUL, May 12 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival and 1,000 tonnes of copper for August arrival via tenders that closed on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (http://www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Zinc TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 South Korea Youngpoong Corp/ $173 --Copper TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)