New Issue- VP Bank AG prices dual tranche deal

Vitol executive says oil market not seeing expected destocking
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower VP Bank AG
* * * *
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 7, 2021
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.74
Reoffer price 100.74
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0262888933
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 7, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.89
Reoffer price 100.89
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0262888941
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche Bank & VP Bank (JLNB)
Denoms (K) 5
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
ZURICH, May 11 Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said on Thursday.
* SIKA HAS RELOCATED ITS CONCRETE ADMIXTURE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION IN ALMATY, IN SOUTH OF KAZAKHSTAN, TO A LARGER SITE IN 1.7-MILLION-POPULATION CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)