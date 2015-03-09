版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 9日 星期一 17:40 BJT

BRIEF-Anhui Anli Artificial Leather becomes qualified supplier for Nike

March 9 China's Anhui Anli Artificial Leather

* Says gets Nike's approval to become qualified materials supplier

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F2hZuW

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐