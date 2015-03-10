BRIEF-Alibaba's Tmall to sell Apple watch next month

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks jump as protests fail to dent reform hopes

(Recasts with rise in stocks in Brazil and in Chile) SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian stocks jumped on Tuesday as traders bet that recent protests will not hinder government efforts to conduct labor and pension reforms, while Chile's bourse rose on higher copper prices. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index closed 2.02 percent higher, supported by banks such as Banco Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA that offset slumping shares in planemaker Embraer SA. Brazilian protesters