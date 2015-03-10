版本:
2015年 3月 10日 星期二 17:15 BJT

BRIEF-Alibaba's Tmall to sell Apple watch next month

March 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Says Tmall to start presales of Apple's smartwatch on April 10

* Distribution to start April 24 Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Ruwitch)
