2015年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Shenzhen Selen's unit signs contract to sell protective films to indirect Apple supplier

March 13 Shenzhen Selen Science & Technology

* Says unit signs contract to sell protective films used in the production of Apple watches to an indirect Apple supplier

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BBCFXL

