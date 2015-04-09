版本:
BRIEF-Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor gets U.S. approval to acquire Prestolite Electric

April 9 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co Ltd

* Says deal to acquire Prestolite Electric LLC has been approved by CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States), deal completed

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FE3fS1

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

