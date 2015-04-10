BRIEF-TSMC March sales T$72.27 bln, up 44.7 pct y/y, up vs February

BRIEF-Signet says resolves EEOC case on pay and promotions
* Reached agreement with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve all claims related to pay, promotion of female retail sales employees at co
April 10 TSMC
* Says March sales T$72.27 billion ($2.32 billion)
* Says March sales up 44.7 percent on year
* Says Q1 sales up 49.8 percent on year to T$222.03 billion
* Compared with February's T$62.65 billion, March 2014's T$49.96 billion For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)
NEW YORK, May 5 A "nice bounce-back" in U.S. payrolls in April supports a forecast for the U.S. economy to expand at about a 3.0 percent pace in the second quarter and puts the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in June, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 5 Automobile production in Brazil fell 18.8 percent and sales dropped 17.1 percent in April from March, the national automakers' association said on Friday.