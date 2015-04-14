New Issue- SPITAL LIMMATTAL prices 120 mln CHF 2025 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SPITAL LIMMATTAL
Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc
Maturity Date May 15, 2025
Coupon 0.550 pct
Issue price 100.3650
Reoffer price 100.3650
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0276581094
