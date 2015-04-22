New Issue- Aargauische KB prices 150 mln sfr 2022 bond

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 18, 2022
Coupon 0.15 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.15 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) AarKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0279929712
