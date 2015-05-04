版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Acoustics components maker Goertek denies rumour on Apple's bid interest

May 4 Goertek Inc

* Says denies market rumour on Apple Inc's plan to acquire the company for $7.48 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OTxsnG

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐