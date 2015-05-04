BRIEF-Acoustics components maker Goertek denies rumour on Apple's bid interest

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Goertek Inc
* Says denies market rumour on Apple Inc's plan to acquire the company for $7.48 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OTxsnG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends