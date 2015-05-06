New Issue-CS Group funding adds 175 mln SFR to 2023 bond

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 14, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Payment Date May 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swiss francs
When fungible
Permanent ISIN CH0278341224
