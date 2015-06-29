Element to buy majority of GE Capital's fleet ops for C$8.6 bln

June 29 Canada's Element Financial Corp
said it has entered into an agreement with General Electric
to acquire GE Capital's fleet management operations in
the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for C$8.6
billion ($6.98 billion)in cash.
Element also said that Paris-based Arval, a subsidiary of
BNP Paribas and Element's founding partner, has entered into a
memorandum of understanding to acquire GE Capital's European
fleet operations.
On closing of the two deals, the Element-Arval Global
Alliance will be capable of managing customer fleets in more
than 40 countries, Element said in a statement.
($1 = 1.2320 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)