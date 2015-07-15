版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media to invest in Switzerland's Infront Sports & Media

July 15 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest about 18.1 million euros ($19.91 million) in Infront Sports & Media AG

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JhlX0U

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

