版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-NetPosa Technologies' Hong Kong unit to acquire shares of US company Jibo

July 15 NetPosa Technologies Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit to acquire shares of U.S. company Jibo Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SmRpje

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐