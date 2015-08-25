BRIEF-Global economy not at risk of recession despite China weakness -Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs & Co

* Says the drop in commodity prices during the past year and recent economic and FX weakness in China and other emerging markets will not tip the global economy into recession

* Maintains its view that commodities will underperform and remain underweight

* Reduces short term equities to neutral but remains overweight over 6 and 12 months

* Raises U.S. equities to neutral and lowers Europe to neutral over a 3-month horizon (but continues to recommend being overweight on Europe and Japan and underweight on the U.S. over 12 months)

* Upgrades credit to overweight on a 3-month basis (but remains neutral over 12 months) and upgrades bonds to neutral for 3 months (but remains underweight over 12 months) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)