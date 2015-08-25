BRIEF-Global economy not at risk of recession despite China weakness -Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs & Co
* Says the drop in commodity prices during the past year and
recent economic and FX weakness in China and other emerging
markets will not tip the global economy into recession
* Maintains its view that commodities will underperform and
remain underweight
* Reduces short term equities to neutral but remains
overweight over 6 and 12 months
* Raises U.S. equities to neutral and lowers Europe to
neutral over a 3-month horizon (but continues to recommend being
overweight on Europe and Japan and underweight on the U.S. over
12 months)
* Upgrades credit to overweight on a 3-month basis (but
remains neutral over 12 months) and upgrades bonds to neutral
for 3 months (but remains underweight over 12 months)
