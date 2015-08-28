版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Hon Hai and Siliconware Precision to engage in stock swap transaction

Aug 28 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd say

* To engage in stock swap transaction

* After stock swap, Hon Hai to own 21.24 percent of Siliconware; Siliconware to own 2.2 percent of Hon Hai Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Gold)

