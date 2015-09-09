版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日

BRIEF-Shenzhen Fastprint's unit to buy Xcerra's semiconductor related assets

Sept 9 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit to buy Xcerra's semiconductor test interface board business for $23 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LjtoG6

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

