BRIEF-Shenzhen Fastprint's unit to buy Xcerra's semiconductor related assets

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit to buy Xcerra's semiconductor test interface board business for $23 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LjtoG6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.