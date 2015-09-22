版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 17:05 BJT

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Retailing to cooperate with Alibaba's IT firm

Sept 22 Beijing Capital Retailing Group Co Ltd

* Says signs project cooperation agreement with Alibaba's information technology firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pn6Ibt

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

