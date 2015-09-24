版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 24日 星期四 12:19 BJT

BRIEF-Unisplendour signs MOU with 21Vianet and Microsoft (China) on cloud computing in China

Sept 24 Unisplendour Corp Ltd

* Says signs strategic MOU with 21Vianet Group Inc and Microsoft (China) Co Ltd on cloud computing in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jcPKCB

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)

