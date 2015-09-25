Starbucks to raise wages for UK employees- FT

Sept 24 Starbucks Corp, the world's
biggest coffee chain, promised to raise the average wage for its
UK staff to just under 8 pounds ($12.18) an hour from November
regardless of age, the Financial Times reported.
Starbucks will also offer interest free loans to help staff
pay deposits on their housing, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1iP8Z5g)
British Finance minister George Osborne had made a surprise
announcement in July that a new compulsory National Living Wage
for workers aged over 25 would be introduced in April. The new
wage rate would be set at 7.20 pounds an hour.
Starbucks's announcement comes a week after German-owned
discount supermarket Lidl said it would increase pay
for thousands of its staff in Britain by at least 12 percent.
Starbucks could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6570 pounds)
