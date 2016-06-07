BRIEF-TSMC maintains 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast - chairman

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
June 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Company chairman Morris Chang says he maintains full year 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast given at the start of year
* TSMC earlier forecasted 2016 revenue to grow between 5 percent and 10 percent
* Chang was speaking to reporters after TSMC annual meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: