BRIEF-TSMC maintains 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast - chairman

June 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Company chairman Morris Chang says he maintains full year 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast given at the start of year

* TSMC earlier forecasted 2016 revenue to grow between 5 percent and 10 percent

* Chang was speaking to reporters after TSMC annual meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

