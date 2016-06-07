版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 12:48 BJT

BRIEF-Beijing Shiji Information Technology's unit plans to take eFuture private

June 7 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to buy remaining shares it does not already own in eFuture Holding Inc at $6.32/share

* Says Hong Kong unit owns 52.38 percent of eFuture Holding Inc as of March 31, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25IS9rt

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

