BRIEF-Beijing Shiji Information Technology's unit plans to take eFuture private

June 7 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to buy remaining shares it does not already own in eFuture Holding Inc at $6.32/share

* Says Hong Kong unit owns 52.38 percent of eFuture Holding Inc as of March 31, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25IS9rt

