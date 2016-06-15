版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from ASM American, Ebara, Applied Materials

June 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$5.6 billion ($172.89 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

