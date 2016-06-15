BRIEF-PeptiDream achieves milestone for initiation of clinical development for bristol-myers squibb's first collaboration product candidate

June 15 PeptiDream Inc :

* Says it has earned a milestone for the dosing of a first patient in a clinical trial by its alliance partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)

* Says this is the first program to enter clinical testing out of the discovery collaboration between the two companies

* Says the molecule being advanced in clinical testing was discovered by Bristol-Myers Squibb starting from an active lead macrocyclic compound identified by Peptidream using its PDPS technology and provided to BMS for further optimization

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GDOvVr

