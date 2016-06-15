BRIEF-PeptiDream achieves milestone for initiation of clinical development for bristol-myers squibb's first collaboration product candidate

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
June 15 PeptiDream Inc :
* Says it has earned a milestone for the dosing of a first patient in a clinical trial by its alliance partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)
* Says this is the first program to enter clinical testing out of the discovery collaboration between the two companies
* Says the molecule being advanced in clinical testing was discovered by Bristol-Myers Squibb starting from an active lead macrocyclic compound identified by Peptidream using its PDPS technology and provided to BMS for further optimization
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GDOvVr
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.