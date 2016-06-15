版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan says FDA accepts premarket notification filing for glaucoma treatment

June 15 Allergan Plc :

* "Look forward to working together with FDA" to bring glaucoma treatment system to market

* Allergan announces FDA acceptance of the 510(k) premarket notification filing for the XEN glaucoma treatment system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

