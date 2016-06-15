版本:
BRIEF-Xiamen 35.com teams up with Baidu's affiliate on cloud business

June 15 Xiamen 35.Com Technology

* Says it signs framework agreement with Baidu's affiliate on cloud business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sGcdwl

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

