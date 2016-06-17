版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 11:12 BJT

BRIEF-Shanghai Runda Medical Technology to raise stake in Response Biomedical Corp to 43.1 pct

June 17 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology :

* Says it will use up to $6 million, aiming to hold 43.1 percent stake in Response Biomedical Corp, which is engaged in POCT business

Source text in Chinese:985.so/3kkp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐