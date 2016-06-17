版本:
BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store to acquire stkae in China Cord Blood Corp

June 17 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store

* Says it plans to acquire 65.4 percent stake in China Cord Blood Corp for 5.8 billion yuan ($880.46 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital, repay bank loans

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WQjmH3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

