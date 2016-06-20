版本:
BRIEF-Nippon Electric Glass to buy glass fiber business in EU and PPG Industries Fiber Glass B.V

June 20 Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd :

* Says the company entered into agreement with PPG Industries Inc to buy its properties for glass fiber business in EU and 100 percent stake in PPG Industries Fiber Glass B.V.

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zfPHyo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

