New York REIT investors object to JBG deal, nominates board members

June 27 Two shareholders of New York REIT Inc
said on Monday they nominated five members to the
company's board and opposed the Manhattan office and retail
landlord's proposed merger with a private company.
Michael Ashner, chief executive of Winthrop Realty Trust Inc
, and Steven Witkoff, CEO of The Witkoff Group, together
own 80 shares in New York REIT through a jointly owned entity
called WW Investors LLC.
The duo issued a press release saying they believed New York
REIT's proposed combination with JBG Companies would cause
"material and permanent" damage of stockholder value and that
the board need to be overhauled to "unlock stockholder value and
protect stockholder interests."
The two investors nominated themselves along with three
others to replace the five independent directors on New York
REIT's board.
New York REIT did not respond to calls seeking comment.
The company said in May it would combine with JBG to create
an $8.4 billion real estate investment trust focused on New York
and Washington D.C., and end a strategic process it announced in
October.
New York REIT's shares were down 2.7 percent at $8.96 in
late afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)