Japan Q3 aluminium premiums set at $90-$93/T, down 19-23 pct Q/Q- sources

TOKYO, July 5 Japanese aluminium buyers have
agreed to pay producers a premium of $90 to $93 per tonne for
metal imported in the July-September quarter, six sources
directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The deals, which mark a 19 to 23 percent fall from premiums
of $115 to 117 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter,
are the first decline since the October-December quarter of
2015, and are in line with a slide in overseas surcharges for
physical aluminium.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)