PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 5

July 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker is reportedly bowing to pressure from Germany, scrapping a plan to fast-track support for a trade agreement with Canada. (bit.ly/29t9Ed0)

** Ottawa and the provinces are expected to reach a long-promised deal on internal trade at this month's premiers summit in Whitehorse, but a major hurdle remains over whether governments should be able to protect some contracts from going to out-of-province companies. (bit.ly/29t9PF0)

** The federal government and the four Atlantic Canada premiers are launching a three-year pilot project to dramatically increase immigration, nearly doubling the intake into the region, as part of a new strategy to counter aging populations and slumping economies. (bit.ly/29taAOg)

NATIONAL POST

** Calgary existing detached home prices rose for the first time in eight months but local realtors say economy conditions mean the market is still in for a rough ride. (bit.ly/29mgwFK)

** Conservative MP Jason Kenney will be making an announcement about his future on Wednesday as rumors mount that he plans to leave federal politics to lead a unite-the-right bid in Alberta. (bit.ly/29KHhDj)

** BlackBerry Ltd belt holsters won't be popular for much longer on Capitol Hill, one of the last strongholds for the Canadian smartphone maker. U.S. Senate staffers will switch to Android and iOS devices once the organization's depleting stockpile of BlackBerrys disappears, according to a staff memo. (bit.ly/29iN4UC) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)