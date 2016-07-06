UPDATE 1-P&G being investigated by Italian authorities - Bloomberg

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
(Adds company response)
July 6 Italian authorities are investigating whether Procter & Gamble Co routed revenue through its Swiss and other units to avoid paying taxes in the country, Bloomberg reported.
The investigation is looking into whether P&G used units such as Geneva-based Procter & Gamble International Operations SA for the purpose, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the probe. (bloom.bg/29irgat)
Italy's finance police in April started searching P&G's offices in Rome, the report said, citing the people.
"We are cooperating fully with the authorities in this particular case and do not have further information to share at this time," P&G spokeswoman Jennifer Corso said in an email to Reuters.
A small team of European Union officials is leading an investigation that could force some of the world's biggest companies, including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc , to pay billions of euros in avoided taxes. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)