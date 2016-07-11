版本:
BRIEF-TSMC June sales rise 35.8 pct y/y to T$81.39 bln, but H1 sales down 0.5 pct y/y

July 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says June sales T$81.39 billion ($2.53 billion) (May T$73.58 billion, June 2015 T$59.96 billion)

* Says June sales up 35.8 percent on year

* Says January-June sales down 0.5 percent on year to T$425.31 billion Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29x6FR8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

