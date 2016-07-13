AstraZeneca resolves Faslodex patent litigation in U.S.

July 13 British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Sandoz, the generic pharmaceuticals division of Novartis AG , to resolve Faslodex patent litigation in the U.S.

The company said it agreed to resolve the litigation relating to Sandoz's generic fulvestrant product, for which it is seeking FDA approval.

Fulvestrant is a type of hormonal therapy drug used to treat breast cancer.

The U.S. Faslodex patents are due to expire in January 2021, with paediatric exclusivity continuing until July 2021. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)