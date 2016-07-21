版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 16:47 BJT

BRIEF-Ford nominates board director for Jiangling Motors

July 21 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd

* Says Ford Motor nominates Dave Schoch as board director, replacing John Lawler

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a2bLmo

