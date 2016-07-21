BRIEF-General Motors reports Q2 earnings per share $1.81

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 General Motors Co :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.81
* Q2 earnings per share, ex-items $1.86
* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $42.38 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $38.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 EBIT-adjusted profit margin 9.3 percent
* Q2 North American EBIT-adjusted profit margin 12.1 percent
* Says BREXIT may cost up to $400 million in second half 2016
* Reports $300 million cash expense for cruise automation in second quarter
* Global quarterly vehicle deliveries 2.4 million, down 0.1 percent from year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: